The Rising Cost of Bollywood: Rakesh Roshan & Farah Khan Open Up on Actor Demands

From smaller crews in earlier times to massive entourages and multiple vanity vans today, the industry is witnessing a shift many insiders believe is unnecessary and extravagant.

Bollywood has changed over the decades, but not always for the better—at least regarding production budgets. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently shared how the demands of actors today have made filmmaking more expensive than ever before.

Rakesh Roshan recalled that he would work with a unit of 30–40 people in earlier days. “Now, the crew strength has gone up to over 200, and with that comes the actor’s personal entourage—sometimes 20 people or more,” he said. These include personal staff, trainers, stylists, and assistants who all need to be accommodated, transported, and provided for, adding to the cost of production.

He narrated an incident told to him by Simmi Garewal, in which one celebrity couple demanded nine vanity vans for a television shoot. Each van was designated for different staff members, including chefs, cameramen, and other team members.

Adding to the discussion, director Farah Khan recalled how filmmaking culture has shifted. “I used to say I don’t need a vanity, I’m going to be on the set the whole day. But now the scenario has changed—vanities are expected not just for the star, but also for their entire entourage,” she remarked.

Both filmmakers highlighted how these rising demands burden budgets and create a culture of unnecessary excess. Their words reflect the growing concern that while Bollywood continues to evolve, extravagance is slowly overtaking efficiency