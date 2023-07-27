When Priyanka Chopra got into an ugly fight in flight with fellow passenger for using ‘mobile phone’ while taking off

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and a doctor found themselves entangled in a heated altercation during a flight with Emirates Airlines. The conflicting accounts of the encounter shed light on the challenges faced by celebrities and the complexities of dealing with uncomfortable situations in the public eye. As the incident came to light, Priyanka and the doctor presented starkly contrasting versions of the events that transpired on the flight, leaving the truth to be determined amidst the differing narratives.

Here’s the doctor’s narrative

A doctor found himself on an Emirates flight alongside Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra. According to his account, Priyanka was seated by the window and was using her phone even as the flight was preparing for takeoff. Despite the doctor’s concern, the flight’s employees did not intervene, prompting him, as a responsible person, to politely request that she refrain from using her phone during takeoff. However, Priyanka allegedly responded defensively, asserting that he had no authority to instruct her. In response, he mentioned the possibility of getting her arrested for non-compliance, leading to a reported exchange of heated words, with Priyanka reportedly using offensive language.

However, Priyanka denied

Contrasting this narrative, Priyanka Chopra offered her own perspective on the incident. She countered the doctor’s claims, accusing him of seeking attention and attempting to film her on his cellphone despite her objections. The actress strongly denied any violation of flight regulations and accused the doctor of being intoxicated and making threats towards her.

Speaking about the uncomfortable encounter in an interview, Priyanka expressed her frustration at having to deal with such situations as a celebrity. She described the doctor’s behavior as “disgusting” and mentioned that if not for his age, she would have been more forceful in her response to his inappropriate conduct.

As the incident took place in the past, both sides have maintained their respective accounts, leaving the truth of what occurred that day in the realm of conflicting narratives.

