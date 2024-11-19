Who is Antony Thattil? The Person who Keerthy Suresh is reportedly getting married to

Actor Keerthy Suresh is reportedly set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Dubai-based businessman Antony Thattil. According to sources, the wedding is scheduled to take place on December 11 in Goa. Neither Suresh nor her family has officially commented on the reports, but the news has sparked curiosity among fans.

The ceremony is expected to be an intimate gathering, with only the couple’s families and close friends in attendance. A source revealed to Deccan Chronicle that the couple has chosen to keep the event private.

Who is Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil, Suresh’s reported fiancé, is a Dubai-based entrepreneur originally from Kochi, Kerala. He owns a chain of resorts in his hometown and also has business ties in Chennai, Suresh’s hometown, where he has several companies registered.

Despite dating Suresh for over 15 years, Thattil maintains a low profile and rarely makes public appearances with her. Their relationship reportedly began around 2008-09 when Suresh was still in school, and Thattil was preparing to start his undergraduate studies.

Keerthy Suresh’s Journey in Cinema

Keerthy Suresh, one of South India’s most prominent actors, began her acting journey as a child artist at the age of seven. After a break to focus on her studies, she returned to films in 2013, debuting as a lead actor in Geethanjali.

Suresh’s portrayal of legendary actor Savitri in the 2018 biopic Mahanati brought her national acclaim, earning her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She has since worked across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema.

Looking ahead, Suresh is gearing up for her upcoming project Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. Fans now eagerly await an official confirmation about her reported wedding as they celebrate her professional and personal milestones.