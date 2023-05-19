Will Ranveer Singh replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3?

Don movie franchise has undoubtedly been one of the finest and most popular that we have had in the country. Shah Rukh took over the reigns from Amitabh Bachchan and did a fantastic job. Now, is it time for Ranveer Singh to take it forward?

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular and admired actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has been a rage and a sensation in the entertainment space for many years and well, with every passing year, he’s only kept growing and getting bigger as a personality and how. In all these years, Ranveer Singh has been a part of many projects that have helped him cement his niche and cult status in the Indian entertainment industry and we truly love it. He is truly a favourite of the masses and well, his infectious energy is what gets all the fans excited and extremely happy in the best way possible and how.

Check out the latest important update involving Ranveer Singh and find out what’s happening at his end:

Well, if the latest media buzz and reports as per Filmfare are to be taken into consideration, Ranveer Singh is in talks to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. The makers of the film are yet to officially make an announcement around it and henceforth, we have no other option but to wait for confirmed updates.

