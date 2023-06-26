With Kartik Aaryan’s Film Around The Corner, Adipurush To Be Taken Off Theatres Completely

With Adipurush proving to be a crippling lossmaker for all concerned, the movie theatres are staring at empty seats.From Monday, the producers decided to reduce ticket rates of Adipurush to Rs 112. However audience seem disinclined to bite the bait.

“We had been told that Hanumanji would be occupying one of the seats per show. Now he has all the seats to himself.Until Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on Friday we are looking at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for sustenance, ” the manager of a multiplex chain tells me.

The trade is looking hopefully at Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha, a gentle heartwarming elegiac film about unconditional love which opens on Friday.

Sources say, Kartik Aaryan has given a game-changing performance.

“Kartik has a massive fan base. He did have an unsuccessful film in Shehzada earlier this year. But it wasn’t his fault. The weak screenplay and the outdated episodes made the product look terribly compromised. Kartik did his best with the shoddy material,” Bihar’s theatre expert Roshan Singh comments.

In Satyaprem… audiences will see true love in Kartik Aaryan’s love. It is the kind of cinema that makes us fall in love with love all over again.