Suniel Shetty is one of the most respected and admired actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has been always on top of his game in the Indian entertainment industry for the longest time and well, for more than 30 long years, our very own Anna has been on top doing his bit to stay relevant in the Indian entertainment industry. Even today, he’s the perfect classic example of an individual ageing backwards and well, that’s why, he serves as an inspiration for everyone today when it comes to fitness. Some time back, we had a happy update from his end after his dear daughter Athiya Shetty got married to the ‘love of her life’ aka KL Rahul.

As an industry professional, Suniel Shetty aka Anna is always very loving, warm and compassionate towards his fellow industry colleagues. During harsh times of crisis, Anna is someone who always shows his love and solidarity towards people he cares for. Well, this time, he extended special wishes to Madhuri Dixit who’s currently bereaved because of her mother’s tragic demise. Suniel Shetty took to Twitter to share a message of condolence for Madhuri Dixit and well, the internet is truly impressed with his heartwarming gesture. Check out below –

Heartfelt condolences for your loss @MadhuriDixit Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 13, 2023

