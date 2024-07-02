You won’t recognise Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt & Chunky Panday in this pic

Looking at veterans like Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Chunky Pandey today, the actors despite their age continue to not only be relevant but also by ageing gracefully. What’s fascinating is that clocking over three decades, the actors and their film careers have been so different from each other, they continue to make an impact.

But after all, old is gold indeed, where Panday recently went on to share an image of the trio sitting together from what seems to be from a photo shoot from those days.

Panday, Deol and Dutt look dashing from their younger days as they are clicked with a broad smile. Sharing this rare pic, Panday went on to caption it, ‘And then there were 3’-

As known, the three of them have an array of films to their credit over the years and they have even worked with each other. On the one hand, Panday and Deol starred together in the 1988 film, Paap Ki Duniya; while on the other hand, Panday and Dutt starred alongside each other in the 1991 film, Do Matwale. That’s not it, where Dutt and Deol also starred alongside each other in the 1990 film, Kroadh.

As these films arrived in the span of four years ranging from 1988 to 1991, the said photoshoot seem to be from that time.

It will indeed be a photo to be cherished and remembered over the years, thus giving us a moment as Throwback Tuesday instead of Throwback Thursday.