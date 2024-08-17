4 Beautiful Handmade Ivory Chikankari Saree Looks Of South Actresses From Rakul Preet Singh To Malavika Mohanan

Ivory Chikankari sarees are the epitome of elegance and grace, and when adorned by South Indian actresses, they radiate an unmatched beauty. Here are four stunning handmade ivory Chikankari saree looks sported by Rakul Preet Singh, Keerthy Suresh, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Malavika Mohanan that are perfect for any traditional or contemporary occasion.

1. Rakul Preet Singh’s Timeless Elegance

Rakul Preet Singh effortlessly carries the timeless appeal of a classy ethnic fit for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The outfit features an ivory color with an intricate cut-work border, and a dropped end piece adds a delicate touch to the saree. Rakul pairs her saree with a beige deep neck, half-sleeves, and attached tassel embroidery featuring a matching blouse. The actress styles her look with a classy bun hairstyle with white tucked rose and minimal accessories, silver and diamond jewelry, and glam makeup with peach glossy lips that prefer subtlety with a touch of glamour.

2. Keerthy Suresh’s Regal Charm

Keerthy Suresh brings a regal charm to the saree, opting for a traditional yet elegant drape for Dasara promotion. Her saree features elaborate floral motifs, studded work, and a dropped end piece. She complements it with a matching sleeveless deep U-neckline mirror-work blouse and statement jewelry, like earrings and rings. Keerthy’s bun hairstyle with fresh white flowers tucked in it looks perfect on her.

3. Sobhita Dhulipala’s Contemporary Twist

Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her unique sense of style, and she gives the ivory ethnic fit a contemporary twist for Kurup promotion. She pairs the saree with intricate threadwork and a dropped-end piece, a sleeveless deep-neck matching embroidery blouse, and bold accessories with gold-colored jewelry to complete the look. Her hairstyle features wavy hair, glam makeup, and matte lips for a balanced and sophisticated look.

4. Malavika Mohanan’s Effortless Grace

Malavika Mohanan exudes effortless grace in her ivory Chikankari saree. She opts for a simple yet beautifully embroidered saree with stud work and a dropped-end piece, pairing it with a sleeveless deep plunging unique neck design and embroidery & pearl work matching blouse for a style element. Malavika ditched her accessories and opted for minimal makeup with brown matte lips and wavy loose hair, focusing on the elegance of the saree itself.

These four South Indian actresses showcase the versatility and beauty of the ivory Chikankari saree, each bringing her unique style to the timeless piece. These sarees offer the perfect inspiration for your next special occasion.