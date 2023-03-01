Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in the movie Hero and has since established herself as a fashion icon because of her flawless sense of style. Athiya Shetty has accomplished this in a short amount of time. B-town is not just about movies; it’s also about turning heads with your sense of style and stunning appearance. The actress constantly makes sure to present herself in a fashionable and chic manner, staying true to her fashionista moniker. Whether it’s a holiday or a friend’s wedding, Athiya always wears her traditional attire with the utmost panache. Here are Athiya Shetty’s top 5 lehenga styles that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Check Out Athiya Shetty’s Lehenga Set –

Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous with this yellow and pink floral embroidered lehenga. The actress wore it with a fuchsia blouse with a keyhole design. She finished off her appearance with a yellow dupatta and beautiful waves in her hair.

Athiya is wearing an Anita Dongre pastel blue lehenga with golden thread embroidery in the photograph. Together with a lovely net dupatta, she accessorized it with a matching sleeveless blouse with decorations at the border. She completed her look with long jhumkas and kadas.

Athiya Shetty makes glamorous pink lehengas appear beautiful. In the image, Athiya is wearing a pink lehenga with floral motifs. The actress kept her hair open and added a pair of dangling earrings to finish her ensemble.

It is clear from Athiya Shetty’s photos that she has the ideal ethnic outfit for every situation. The actress can be seen wearing a lovely blush pink lehenga in an incredibly gorgeous ethnic ensemble. She accessories with a heavy gold necklace and Jhumkas.

We can draw inspiration from numerous of Athiya Shetty’s lehenga styles. This Anita Dongre Lasaki lehenga ensemble is one of Athiya’s most talked-about looks. The actress placed a sheer net dupatta with silver patterned accents over her pink high-waist lehenga. She accessories with long circular jhumkas and a beautiful bindi.

Which of Athiya Shetty’s Lehengas do you prefer? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.