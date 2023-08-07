ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are Modern Day Regal Wedding Goals In Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are back to slay. The duo has become the epitome of a regal wedding in bridal couture by designer Manish Malhotra in the latest Instagram dump.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Aug,2023 19:00:07
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani‘s power Jodi Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are back again to rule with their amazing chemistry. This duo is setting goals for a regal wedding in Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture in timeless craft and glamour. The powerful Jodi Rocky and Rani on screen are making fans awe, and now their bridal avatar is a new obsession.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Look

Styled in Manish Malhotra’s couture, Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful orange hue lehenga that includes a timeless sequin heavy embroidered blouse with a matching lehenga skirt and silk dupatta with a thick border. At the same time, the see-through embellished chundari adorns her ethnicity gracefully. She adds an extra dose of glam with the gorgeous set of accessories from top to toe. She exuded a perfect modern-day bridal look.

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are Modern Day Regal Wedding Goals In Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture 841073

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are Modern Day Regal Wedding Goals In Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture 841074

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are Modern Day Regal Wedding Goals In Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture 841075

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are Modern Day Regal Wedding Goals In Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture 841076

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are Modern Day Regal Wedding Goals In Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture 841077

On the other hand, Ranveer complemented his look in a thread and shiny work sherwani paired with churidar and embroidered shawl by Manish Malhotra. The huge pagadi, green, and diamond-embedded accessories uplifted his regal look in the Bridal Couture.

Alia And Ranveer, with their elegance and grace, made hearts flutter in the ethnic drape. And their striking poses are goals for the modern-day groom and bride.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the ramp walk at Indian Couture Week 2023 for Manish Malhotra in a grey and glowing avatar.

Did you like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the bridal couture? Please share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

