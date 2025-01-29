Ananya Panday & Triptii Dimri Redefine Winter Chic In Cozy Yet Stylish Fits- See Pics

When it comes to fashion, Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri keep their best foot forward. With their latest look, the divas are setting new winter trends, pulling off effortlessly stylish yet cozy fits. Both of them, with their unique take on winter looks, prove that winter wear doesn’t have to be boring—it can be chic, trendy, and comfortable. Let’s have a look at their looks.

Today, the Dream Girl actress Ananya got snapped at an event, and the diva embraced her look with style and simplicity. She wore a sleek yet casual winter ensemble, which was a simple midi black dress. The outfit has buttons, creating a sophisticated look, while the long sleeves give comfort. While the front slit makes it easy for her to walk, and the small black and white patches around the bust look cute. She completed her look with an open hairstyle with no makeup look with glossy lips, and comfortable heels that rounded her glam.

On the other hand, Triptii also picked an aesthetic look but with a touch of boldness. The actress wore a netted woolen bottom in neutral shades teamed with a white bralette underneath the baggy sweater-like top, flaunting her curves and stunning figure. With natural and glowing makeup, she looked stylish yet comfortable, while her hot poses left us in awe.

With their new looks, Ananya and Triptii have added new fits to winter fashion. Which look did you like the most?