Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge and Tamannaah Bhatia are top stars in South. Here, take inspiration from divas for stunning lehengas and hairstyle. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Sep,2023 03:00:49
Indian weddings are full of lights, glamour, fun, and fashion. And everyone wants this day to be special and memorable. However, amidst everything else, one aspect that shines brighter than the rest is Bride’s look. So we have got you covered. Here are some aesthetic bridal lehengas and hairstyles for the D-Day. From Anupama Parameswaran to Tamannaah Bhatia.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Bridal Look In Orange And Blue Lehenga

The actress makes a gorgeous look in an orange embroidered blouse with a touch of blue around the border paired with a royal blue lehenga skirt embellished with gold work. And the orange dupatta completes her look. She elevates her look with the gold necklace, earrings, and maan tika. Complementing makeup with the sleek low bun hairstyle, the actress looks like a queen ready for her D-day.

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851851

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851852

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851853

Pooja Hedge In Ivory Lehenga Set

Well, this look is not totally suitable for D-day, but you can steal the show for Mehendi, Sangeeta or Haldi ceremony. Pooja Hedge dons an ivory lehenga seg, including a low neckline blouse paired with an embroidered lehenga skirt and matching dupatta. She makes her appearance look enchanting with the motif choker and earrings. The sleek braided hairstyle gives her a desi look, and the black glasses add a modern twist.

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851854

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851855

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851856

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851857

Tamannaah Bhatia In Cream Color Lehenga

Tamannaah’s look is a stunning bridal couture which can be your choice for the reception. She dons a creamy lehenga, including a designer blouse with sequins and embellished and intricate handwork, and a matching lehenga skirt and see-through dupatta. She gives a royal touch with a choker necklace, earrings, and maan tika with the clean mid-part low bun adorned with gajras.

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851858

Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hedge, And Tamannaah Bhatia: Bridal Lehengas And Hairstyle To Steal From Indian Actresses 851859

