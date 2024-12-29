Disha Patani Heats Up The Moment In Bold Gown For Year-end Photoshoot, Mouni Roy Reacts

Disha Patani, the ultimate charmer of Bollywood, never ceases to make headlines with her bold, unapologetically stunning, and subtle fashion. She slays the fashion bar every time, and no one can deny it. Yet again, her bold style in the year-end photoshoot is grabbing attention and treating her fans to the fullest. Also, her bestie, Mouni Roy, couldn’t resist reacting.

Enjoying the year-end weekend vibes, Disha shared photos on her social media with no caption. The new photoshoot has broken all the records, taking the fashion bar high and raising the temperature with her sizzling look. The actress wore a dark maroon gown that had a jaw-dropping, low round neckline with spaghetti sleeves emphasizing her collarbone bones and beautiful shoulders. The thigh-high slit with ruffle details defines her toned legs, while the fitting dress enhances her picturesque figure, leaving the onlookers mesmerized. Tempting red lips, cheeks, and an open hairstyle rounded her appearance.

Disha heated up the moment with her bold style, and she left the viewer gasping for breath with her striking poses, from lying on the floor to highlighting her upper half look. Disha opted for this look for her Christmas celebrations; it seems it was a blast night. Seeing Disha’s new photos, even her bestie Mouni Roy couldn’t resist reacting, and in the comments, she wrote, “Hottie (with heart popping and fire emojis).” Also, Krishna Shroff dropped heart-popping emojis sharing her appreciation.