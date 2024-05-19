Fashion Battle: Kiara Advani vs. Priyanka Chopra: Who Looked Bewitching in a White Thigh-High Gown?

Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra are the industry’s most stunning actresses and entertainers. Both fashion and oomph have their style game under control, and it’s no surprise that we can’t get enough of them in the true sense of the word. Today, the divas donned the same white plunging gown. Look at their ensembles below-

Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra’s White Plunging Gown Appearance-

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s off-White slit gown exudes a beautiful combination of grace and charm. The gown’s one-shoulder flared sleeves, deep plunging neckline, and pleated midsection lend a modern touch. She chose a thigh-high suit gown with slit highlights in a delicate white color, adding drama to your entire appearance. Diamond earrings, a gold bracelet, a silver ring, and white stilettos complete the look.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra opted for a beautiful white gown with a deep plunging neckline, long flared sleeves with fringed wrist, a midriff fitting flaring thigh-high slit, and a floor-length train. She ended her outfit with a middle-parted, two-sided ponytail. The actress accented her look with brown makeup, glossy pink lips, and a long silver and emerald necklace, earrings, and ring, all matching her Western gown.

Both Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra have the style prowess to pull off a white thigh-high slit gown effortlessly. Kiara’s modern and minimalist approach might offer a sleek and sophisticated vibe, while Priyanka’s bold and fearless style could bring drama and impact to the look.