In Photos: Nora Fatehi’s Hottest Beachwear Fashion Game

Nora Fatehi need not introduction! The actress and dancer rule over hearts with her acting skills as well as fashion sense. When it comes to beach fashion, she has some amazing collections, from swimwear to two-piece to sizzling mini dresses, that have the potential to turn heads. Let’s have a look at her collection to elevate your fashion game.

1) Bralette & Denim Look

Enjoying her boat ride on her vacation, Nora picked a black strapless bralette teamed with denim shorts, creating a bold and beautiful statement. With this look, you can raise the temperature and grab attention with your charm.

2) Animal Printed Two-piece Look

Nora is nailing her fiery beach loll in a brown and black leopard printed two-piece – a perfect way to experiment boldness with style. The criss-cross bralette top teamed with a low waist fitting skirt defines her stunning hourglass figure. The thigh-high front slit gives her oh-so-wow appearance. Nira always rocks her look just like this one with huge dangles and an open hairstyle.

3) Co-ord Set

Here, Nora is serving comfort vibes in style. She is wearing a black bralette with a white crop top and low-waisted shorts that flaunt her toned legs and sizzling figure. Her open hair is secured with a cap, and she looks gorgeous.

4) Floral Top And Skirt

Make your vacation evening look colorful by wearing a colorful floral printed bralette-like top teamed with a matching skirt. The actress looked pretty with minimal accessories and black glasses. In the golden hour glow, the diva made us fall for her.

5) Simple Bodycon Dresses

Nora here is slaying in three different looks. From a simple floral printed bikini set near the beach to a sizzling yellow printed thigh-high bodycon midi dress for dinner date and a green mini dress, for a fun time with close ones.