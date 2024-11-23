Kareena Kapoor Adds A Bossy Spin To Her Denim Look With A Beige Blazer, See Here

Kareena Kapoor is the undisputed queen of fashion who never misses a chance to rule hearts with her style. Once again, her style proves that she is the style icon in Bollywood, flaunting her bossy vibes. The actress recently attended an event in town, where she graced her appearance in a denim look teamed with a blazer. So, let’s take a full look at her fashion.

Kareena walked the red carpet, making her personal runway at an event today. She appeared in style, grabbing everyone’s attention. The actress wore a white top with a black border tucked in with blue free-fit denim jeans. She added a bossy spin to her denim style with a beige blazer, taking her fashion a notch up. Undoubtedly, the actress has an impeccable sense of style, mixing and matching outfits that come out as perfect show-stealers.

View Instagram Post 1: Kareena Kapoor Adds A Bossy Spin To Her Denim Look With A Beige Blazer, See Here

With her open hairstyle, she looked fearless. Kareena adorned her style with golden earrings, complemented by minimal makeup and lipstick. The black glasses at the same time gave her that ‘wow’ vibe, proving her bossy look and one of the best appearances. The matching beige toe-point heels add a statement element to her look, and that’s why people call her the ‘Queen’ of fashion. Flashing a beautiful smile on her face, Kareena ruled over hearts with her bossy style, and you should give it a try, too.