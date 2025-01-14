Keerthy Suresh To Sai Pallavi: South Actress Approved Saree For Pongal

Pongal is a festival of happiness, light, and the delicious boiled rice dish called Pongal. This day is celebrated to honor the Hindu God ‘Surya.’ So let’s make this festive special in shiny and classy six-yard sarees inspired by South actresses from Keerthy Suresh to Sai Pallavi.

1) Keerthy Suresh‘s Golden Silk Saree

For this festive season, light up the moment in the shiny golden metallic silk saree featuring a white plain border. The circular pattern creates a compelling look. With a butterfly neckline and a three-fourth sleeves blouse, the actress added a trendy touch. She looked like a regal queen with a golden choker necklace, earrings, bangles, gajra bun, and elegant golden makeup.

2) Malavika Mohanan‘s Yellow Satin Saree

Combining modern drama with traditional elegance, Malavika wore a plain yellow satin silk saree featuring a gold and silver sparkling border. The actress paired her look with a strappy blouse, creating a trendy look. Leaving her hair open with kajal eyes, jhumka, and minimal makeup, she looked gorgeous. You can rock this look to embrace class with simplicity.

3) Pooja Hegde‘s Chilli Green Saree

Spice up your Sankrant look in a green saree like Pooja. The saree has floral threadwork and a motif-embellished border. She opted for a sizzling designer sleeveless blouse to elevate her glam. With her open hairdo, minimal makeup, and meenakari jhumkas, she looked stunning.

4) Sai Pallavi‘s Red Saree Look

Add vibrancy to this festive season by wearing a red cotton silk saree like Sai Pallavi. The simple saree has a curvy border and golden handmade flowers all over it. The actress teamed her look with a matching blouse. But her minimalism, rose makeup, open hairstyle, and golden accessories made her look like a heaven beauty.