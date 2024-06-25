Laughter Chefs Fame Arjun Bijlani Goes Spellbound By Tamannaah Bhatia’s Glow In Purple Backless Gown

Tamannaah Bhatia is known to set hearts racing with her fashion sense wherever she goes. Her fashion is all about bold, risky, and body-hugging fits, effortlessly defining her picturesque figure and allure. Her charismatic appearances often leave her fans in awe, while many go spellbound. But today, with her glow in a purple backless gown, the actress left television actor Arjun Bijlani spellbound.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Glow In Purple Backless Gown

Treating her fans, Tamannaah shared new photos in a purple gown on her Instagram handle. The actress attended an event in Banglore, where she wore a simple yet attractive purple gown. The body-hugging outfit beautifully covers Tamannaah’s body from neck to toe. The sleeves, hands, and flowy details look attractive, while the ruched pattern around the hip defines her picturesque figure. The long, floor-touching gown features a jaw-dropping backless pattern, raising the glamour quotient with her style.

If you think that’s all! So wait because Tamannaah adds a mesmerizing touch to her stunning look with minimalistic makeup and a rosy glow. She opts for winged eyeliner and smokey kajal. At the same time, the rosy pink cheeks and glossy pink lips complement her appearance like wow. With her open hairstyle, she looks like a dream girl. The actress steals our attention in the striking photos, from flaunting her smile to getting candid.

On the other hand, television actor Arjun Bijlani who is currently in Laughter Chefs went

spellbound with Tamannaah’s glow in purple and he dropped a red heart in the comments box.