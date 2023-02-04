Malavika Mohanan is a top actress in the Southern industry. She is known for her versatility in films and her portrayal of different characters on screen. She keeps her best foot forward when fashion is concerned. Be it ethnic drapes or western dresses with her sophisticated and modern style. When we go through her Instagram feed, we find that she loves ethnicity, and the pictures in the saree are proof of it. So what are you waiting for? Check out her stunning ethnicity with the modern embellishment in the saree below.

Malavika Mohanan, here in this picture, wore an orange and green silk saree paired with a matching green blouse. A simple golden necklace, earrings, green bangles, and makeup rounded her appearance. In comparison, the pictures make us go crazy over her beauty and simplicity.

Simplicity and beauty go hand in hand with a classy pastel organza saree with sequins embroidery paired with a pleated blouse. To accessories her look, she chose a white pearl necklace and stud earrings. At the same time, the pinkish makeup added to her rich look and glamorous look.

South beauty Malavika Mohanan sported a lavender floral paired with a high-neck blouse. She accessorized her look with butterfly gold earrings. High ponytail, minimal makeup, and her gorgeous smile uplifted her look. The diva looks head-turning throughout her pictures.

Here, Malavika Mohanan made a jaw-dropping appearance wearing a pastel silk saree paired with a v-neckline sleeveless blouse. Pair of jhumkas and minimal makeup. In addition, the smokey eyes blushed cheeks, and bindi made her appearance breathtakingly gorgeous.

Malavika Mohanan will next feature in the film Christy. The film is slated to release on 17th February 2023. Malavika shared the teaser of the film a couple of days ago.

