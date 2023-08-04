Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords

Malavika Mohanan never fails to impress with her cheeks yet attractive style. Whenever the diva drops new pictures on her social media handle, we know we are in for a treat. Yet again, the actress is flaunting her edgy looks in the latest statement style.

Malavika Mohanan’s Edgy Look

The diva wore a halter-neck blue and black dress by Love Birds teamed with latex pants. Styled by A.B.S.K, Malavika Mohanan knows to slay with her edgy vibes in the picture. Her small rounded earrings by Isharya rounded her look. Her sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup add an extra dose of sophistication.

The renowned Photographer Manasi Sawant captured the beauty in her vulnerable, edgy, and exquisite looks. Though she wore a cheeky blue-black ensemble, her beautiful smile and expressions made the pictures look lively. A smile makes every picture look better and more beautiful, just like Malavika in these photos.

Overall, Malavika is always a slayer with her edgy looks in cheeky drapes. Her fashion exudes confidence and glam, which makes fans go swooning. The beauty loves fashion and makes buzz with her style. There are millions of followers who wait for her to post new pictures. In comparison, her performance on screen has gained her major fame.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan's edgy looks?