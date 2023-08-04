ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Photos

Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords

Malavika Mohanan treats her fans with her edgy looks in the latest Instagram pictures wearing a cheeky blue and black co-ord set. Check it out below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Aug,2023 01:05:54
Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840277

Malavika Mohanan never fails to impress with her cheeks yet attractive style. Whenever the diva drops new pictures on her social media handle, we know we are in for a treat. Yet again, the actress is flaunting her edgy looks in the latest statement style.

Malavika Mohanan’s Edgy Look

The diva wore a halter-neck blue and black dress by Love Birds teamed with latex pants. Styled by A.B.S.K, Malavika Mohanan knows to slay with her edgy vibes in the picture. Her small rounded earrings by Isharya rounded her look. Her sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup add an extra dose of sophistication.

Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840271

Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840272

Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840273

Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840274

Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840275

Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840276

The renowned Photographer Manasi Sawant captured the beauty in her vulnerable, edgy, and exquisite looks. Though she wore a cheeky blue-black ensemble, her beautiful smile and expressions made the pictures look lively. A smile makes every picture look better and more beautiful, just like Malavika in these photos.

Overall, Malavika is always a slayer with her edgy looks in cheeky drapes. Her fashion exudes confidence and glam, which makes fans go swooning. The beauty loves fashion and makes buzz with her style. There are millions of followers who wait for her to post new pictures. In comparison, her performance on screen has gained her major fame.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s edgy looks? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Malavika Mohanan Embraces Classic Ethnicity In Silk Saree; See Pics 834906
Malavika Mohanan Embraces Classic Ethnicity In Silk Saree; See Pics
Morocco Diaries: Malavika Mohanan strolls in chic Victorian red-white checkered top, see pics 832486
Morocco Diaries: Malavika Mohanan strolls in chic Victorian red-white checkered top, see pics
Malavika Mohanan takes the 'strong woman' fashion hat in denim-on-denim 832053
Malavika Mohanan takes the ‘strong woman’ fashion hat in denim-on-denim
Malavika Mohanan's birthday wish for dear friend Abhinav Singh is too cute 820387
Malavika Mohanan’s birthday wish for dear friend Abhinav Singh is too cute
Malavika Mohanan sets internet ablaze in sheer backless ensemble 815751
Malavika Mohanan sets internet ablaze in sheer backless ensemble
Malavika Mohanan's white and black magic gets Keerthy Suresh's attention 815476
Malavika Mohanan’s white and black magic gets Keerthy Suresh’s attention
Latest Stories
Urfi Javed Goes Super Bold As She Hides Her Modesty With Crafted Eyes And Unbuttoned Denim 840266
Urfi Javed Goes Super Bold As She Hides Her Modesty With Crafted Eyes And Unbuttoned Denim
Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Show Stopper In Silver Shimmer Maximal Lehenga 840400
Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Show Stopper In Silver Shimmer Maximal Lehenga
Sonalee Kulkarni Pays Tribute To Industry Legends Nitin Desai and Namdeo Mahanor 840339
Sonalee Kulkarni Pays Tribute To Industry Legends Nitin Desai and Namdeo Mahanor
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here 840333
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here
Do we get to see a big international star reveal in the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire? 840408
Do we get to see a big international star reveal in the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire?
Akshara Singh's 'Akshara Bum' Creates New Record; Check Out 840335
Akshara Singh’s ‘Akshara Bum’ Creates New Record; Check Out
Read Latest News