Manushi Chhillar Or Ankita Lokhande: Whose Strapless Gown Trend You Like The Most?

The trend of strapless gowns seems unstoppable. Whether in light shades or vibrant picks, these outfits are the best choice to slay one’s look with class and elegance in modern style. Recently, actresses Manushi Chhillar and Ankita Lokhande graced their looks in strapless gowns, showcasing their stunning figures. Let’s find out whose outfit is better.

Manushi Chhillar’a Vibrant Blue Strapless Gown.

For her red carpet moment, Manushi graced her look in a vibrant blue strapless gown featuring a butterfly neckline that highlighted her collarbones. The fitted corset bodice and fishtail bottom followed. The netted cut-out details added a wow touch. She rocked her appearance with a princess necklace. Her open hairstyle, smokey eyes, and nude lips complemented her appearance.

Ankita Lokhande’s Bright Yellow Strapless Gown

For her latest photoshoot, Ankita wore a bright yellow strapless gown that looked simple yet stylish. The classy touch with figure-fitting detail perfectly elevates her appearance. With her strapless pattern, she adds a royal charm with a matching scarf wrapped around her shoulders. The simple silver necklace and earrings suit her simplicity well. Her curly hairstyle, shiny golden eyes, and pink lips made her look beautiful. With her smile, she is stealing hearts.

Comparing Manushi and Ankita, we liked both strapless gowns. One is perfect for glam events, and the other is a good choice for formal events. So, whose style did you like the most?