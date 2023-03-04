Shamita Shetty is a Bollywood actress and a former contestant on the reality TV show Bigg Boss. She is known for her elegant and sophisticated fashion sense. Shamita has a great eye for style and often wears fashionable outfits. Shamita often wears traditional Indian attire, such as sarees and lehengas, and western outfits, such as dresses, jumpsuits, and pantsuits.

Shamita’s style is effortless and classy. She often chooses outfits that flatter her body shape and skin tone. She is not afraid to experiment with different colors and styles and often sets fashion trends with her unique style. Shamita Shetty is a fashion icon and an inspiration to many women who want to look stylish. Whether dressed in traditional Indian attire or western outfits, she always looks fabulous and confident.

She has a unique style that is both elegant and contemporary. Shamita often experiments with different looks and is not afraid to take risks with her fashion choices. Here are some of Shamita Shetty’s yellow outfit collections, have a look below –

Shamita Shetty’s Yellow Outfits

Shamita Shetty donned a yellow patterned draped skirt with a Diamond accentuated belt, a resham work blouse, and an embroidered cape. Her hair was styled in a side-parted wavy hairdo. She applied dark brown smokey eyeshadow with kajal kohl, light brown colored blush with sparkly highlighted cheeks, and light pink lipstick. She accessorizes with a multicolored stone choker and many pearl rings. In the first image, she sits on the couch, puts her chin on her finger, and strikes an enthralling position for the camera. She also shared an image of herself wearing her complete body attire.

Shamita Shetty looked stunning in a dark yellow V-neck full puffed sleeves tiny dress with white and gold shoes. Her hair was styled in a center-parted wavy hairdo. She accessorizes with a pair of gold earrings and a couple of rings. She wore dark brown smoky eyes and dark brown lipstick that complemented her dress well. She shows off her clothing and toned legs in the video. She also posted a photo of herself with a gorgeous grin.

Shamita Shetty looked stunning in a yellow ruffled short dress with puffed sleeves and gold high heels. She styled her hair in a high bun style. She applied shimmery light brown eyeshadow, light brown tinted blush cheeks, and dark brown matte lipstick to her heavy shimmery makeup. She painted her nails dark brown. In the photograph, she stands and displays her curled posture while gazing down to the right side.

Which yellow outfit do you like the most? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.