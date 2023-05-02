Shamita Shetty is impressed with Mouni Roy's gesture, actress responds saying, "my love"

Mouni Roy visits a monastery shares beautiful pictures with the kids, Shamita Shetty in love

Mouni Roy left her friend Shamita Shetty all inspired and in love with her latest pictures online. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on her social media handle, as she visited a Monastery with her friends, while exploring the mountains. The serene beautiful naturescape looked absolutely gorgeous, leaving her friend and Bigg Boss star Shamita Shetty all in love.

Mouni Roy visits monastery

The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, where we can see her exploring the place posing with the kids at the monastery. The actress can be seen in her gorgeous black co-ords. She topped it with a beautiful beige embellished jacket. Her hair looked on point while she completed the look with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Verified

Serene Sunday x”

Here take a look-

Buddhist Monastery

A Buddhist monastery is a place where Buddhist monks and nuns live and practice their religion. Monasteries are often located in secluded areas, away from the distractions of everyday life. The monks and nuns who reside in the monastery typically follow a strict daily routine, which involves meditation, prayer, and other religious practices.

Monasteries may also be involved in charitable work, such as providing assistance to the local community or caring for the sick and elderly. Some monasteries also serve as pilgrimage sites, attracting visitors from around the world who come to pay their respects and learn more about Buddhism.