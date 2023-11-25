Sonakshi Sinha gives power dressing a floral twist, take cues

Sonakshi Sinha is a fashion powerhouse, and her recent style venture is a masterclass in merging strength with a floral twist. Imagine her rocking a Chintz printed deep red jacket – a masterpiece crafted with textured schifely self-embroidered cotton. The double-button closure and hip-flap pockets exude power, while the fitted silhouette begs the question: why settle for ordinary when you can go oversized? Size up for that confident, fashion-forward look.

But wait, it gets better. Sonakshi pairs the jacket with equally chic Chintz printed deep red shorts, sharing the same textured, self-embroidered cotton magic. These high-waisted shorts, with a straight cut and thoughtful details like hip pockets, belt loops, and a zip-fly closure, scream sophistication. Remember, sizing up isn’t just a style choice; it’s a statement.

Now, let’s talk accessories. Picture Sonakshi dazzling in a golden plates floral neckpiece, a perfect blend of delicate and daring. Add to that her long wavy locks, golden strappy stilettos, and a sprinkle of rings on her fingers – each with a story, thanks to nail extensions from her own brand. It’s power dressing, redefined.

Her style is a harmonious collision of authority and allure, proving that power dressing doesn’t have to sacrifice a single petal of femininity. It’s a blend of boldness and botanical brilliance that you can’t help but applaud.