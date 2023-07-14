ADVERTISEMENT
Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics

Sonakshi Sinha doesn’t fail to give her best when it comes to fashion. And now the actress has once again caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her latest fashion choice. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Jul,2023 06:00:29
Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics 833474

Sonakshi Sinha doesn’t fail to give her best when it comes to fashion. And now the actress has once again caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her latest fashion choice. Adding a touch of floral charm to her fashion core, Sonakshi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of captivating pictures.

Decoding Sonakshi’s look for the day

Sonakshi Sinha recently added a delightful floral touch to her fashion game, and the results are absolutely stunning! The actress took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a series of captivating pictures, showcasing her in a sheer white floral ruffled tropical mini dress. With her sleek straight hairdo and a fresh-faced, no-makeup look, Sonakshi exuded effortless charm. She couldn’t resist expressing her love for the dress, which she borrowed from her bestie @smehraa’s @thenavaproject, and deemed it worthy of a special Instagram post. Sonakshi’s fashion flair never fails to impress, and this floral ensemble was certainly no exception!

Have a look-

Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics 833471

Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics 833472

Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics 833473

From elegant gowns to edgy ensemble, just like this one, Sonakshi’s fashion and style reflect her versatility and fearless approach to experimenting with different looks. Whether she’s rocking a traditional Indian saree or donning a chic modern outfit, Sonakshi Sinha continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with her unparalleled charm and fashion-forward sensibilities.

What are your takeaways from Sonakshi’s stunning look from the above? Let us know in the comments below. Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

