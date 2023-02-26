Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut are all Bollywood actresses known for their impeccable sense of fashion. Each has a unique style that sets them apart from the others. They are known for their simple and elegant fashion sense. Their style is youthful and fun, and they often play with bright colors and patterns. They are considered Bollywood’s fashion icons and are known for their bold and experimental fashion choices. They have a sophisticated and elegant sense of style and often wear haute couture from international designers.

Their fashion choices are always on-trend, and they are not afraid to take risks, making them a trendsetter. Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut all have their unique fashion sense and style, which their fans and followers admire. They are known for experimenting with different styles and trends and are often seen setting new fashion trends in the industry.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor appears like a total boss woman, posing in a gorgeous black partly embroidered power suit with a plunging neckline. When she stands in full costume, we can see how the suit fits perfectly on Sonam’s exquisite curves, which always makes her appear seductive. Sonam Kapoor’s close-up shot will show you her perfect complexion, smokey eye makeup, and sharp features that make her appear stunning! Sonam Kapoor steals the scene in her beautiful and sizzling power suit. The photographs have lit up the Internet!

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is another Bollywood star who has experimented with daring necklines. The Queen actress in a seductive black pantsuit looked stunning on the Cannes red carpet. The cleavage reveal, intricate jacket, bootcut jeans, kohl-rimmed eyes, and sleek hair worked beautifully with her edgy number from Nedret Taciroglu.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a purple co-ord outfit. Dressed in a co-ord set, Sara demonstrated how to ensure that the spotlight never leaves your side at a party. Sara got into the weekend party mood by styling fashion designer Manish Malhotra and selecting the ensemble from his dressmaker house’s closets. Sara was dressed in a sleeveless purple velvet shirt with long shrug styles at the back. She paired it with a matching pair of purple velvet trousers with high-waisted embellishments and long legs.

Who looked better in a pantsuit outfit?