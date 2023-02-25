Subhashree Ganguly is a well-known Indian actress who predominantly works in the Bengali cinema industry. She was born in Bardhaman, West Bengal, India, on November 3, 1989. Subhashree made her acting debut in the Bengali film “Bajimaat” in 2008. She has starred in several films since then and has established herself as one of the major actresses in the Bengali cinema industry.

She has received multiple prizes for her performances, including Best Actress at the Tele Cine Awards, Best Actress at the Zee Bangla Gourav Awards, and Best Actress at the BFJA Awards.

Subhashree is known for her charming personality and stunning style. Subhashree has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices, well-toned body, and acting flairs. She drives everyone crazy with her hot and sexy body and makes all men go weak on their knees. The actress balances her style between sophisticated and cool. Whether slaying in a traditional saree or making a stylish appearance in a lehenga, Subhashree knows how to look fabulous and stand out from others in ethnic fashion. She took to Instagram and recently shared her breathtaking look in a light green saree.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Picture Appearance

Subhashree Ganguly donned a bright green saree with a silver border and a basic brown blouse. Her hair was styled in a side parted wavy manner. She applied brown eyeshadow, light brown colored cheeks with sparkly highlighted cheeks, and dark brown matte lipstick for her heavy makeup. She wears a long white neckpiece, gold kadas, and a green bindi.

Subhashree Ganguly was dressed in a dark green saree with a red-colored blouse. Her hair was styled in a center-parted wavy hairdo. She applied her heavy makeup with brown eyeshadow, light brown blush, and dark brown lipstick. In addition, she wears a golden necklace, long earrings, golden kadas, and a bindi as jewelry.

She was dressed in a bright green saree with a silver border and a plain sleeveless top. Her hair was styled in a center-parted curly hairdo. She applied light pink eyeshadow, light pink tinted blush, and dark pink lipstick for her minimal makeup. She wears golden kadas and a silver ring as jewelry.

