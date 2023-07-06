Subhashree Ganguly Sparkles In Shimmer; Mouni Roy Love It

The Bengali beauty Subhashree Ganguly is one of the most talented actresses and performing artists. Over the years, she has evolved and learned many things from the business. Other than that, her unique taste in fashion keeps her top of the buzz. Yet again, the diva in her latest Instagram dump is winning hearts with her gorgeousness in a shimmery dress. Let’s check out.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Sparkling Look

The beautiful diva, in her latest Instagram, shared a series of photos in her stunning avatar. The actress wore a blue and black and black shimmery dress. The one-shoulder gown has a thigh-high slit that defines her toned legs. Her smokey winged eyeliner, huge gold earrings, blushed cheeks, and matte lips rounded her appearance. At the same time, the strappy sandals uplifted her look.

In addition, her striking poses flaunt her charisma. She posed, standing like a queen in the first picture. While on the other two pics, she emphasized her beauty and style. She captioned her post, “It’s time to sparkle & shine.” You can steal her style for your special occasions. You can wear this gown for parties, functions, or dinner dates with your partner.

Reacting to the new pictures and her stunning appearance Mouni Roy in the comments, dropped smiley emojis with hearts popping out.

