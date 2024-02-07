’12th Fail’ becomes the only Hindi title to enter the global IMDb top 50 list, “A rank below the film he worships,” says the director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is on a constant spree of spreading its charm across the world. With an IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10, the film has also taken home many accolades at the award ceremonies and has topped several lists of best films of the year back home. The film has also completed 100 days in the theaters this weekend. Adding up yet another glory to its name, the film has dragged up the ladder of the 250 best films list and is now positioned at 50th number.

While sharing this exhilarating update on his social media, the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote –

“VVC has spent his life talking to everyone about how much he worships Cinema Paradiso and 12th Fail has now secured the #50 spot in the top 250 films of all time, a rank below the film he worships.

‘I’m still that little boy from Kashmir. To see my film right next to Cinema Paradiso… what do I even say? I can now die in peace.’ — VVC”

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.