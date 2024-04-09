Movies | News

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s celebrated film ’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles is set to make its mark in China, hoping to have a great run with its compelling narrative and universal themes just like it did in India. The film’s release in China signifies a milestone in Chopra’s illustrious career and highlights the global appeal of Indian cinema.

Chopra expressed his enthusiasm for bringing ’12th Fail’ to Chinese audiences, stating, “As a filmmaker, I believe storytelling transcends borders. Bringing ’12th Fail’ to China is not just about reaching a new audience, but about sharing universal human experiences that resonate regardless of geography. 12th Fail is based on a story of honest people, and I am sure that people everywhere will relate to the struggles and perseverance of the characters. I’m excited to see how Chinese audiences connect with it.”

’12th Fail’ tells the story of ordinary individuals navigating life’s challenges with courage and resilience. 12th Fail is based on the 2019 book of the same name, depicting the life and struggles of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film’s narrative, coupled with Chopra’s distinctive directorial vision, has earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following. The film went on to earn just under 60 crores at the Indian box office.

The film’s release in China is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on the global stage. With its rich storytelling and powerful performances, ’12th Fail’ is poised to resonate deeply with Chinese audiences, bridging cultural divides and fostering a greater understanding of the human experience.