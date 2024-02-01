12th Fail Approaches A Landmark, Celebrations Planned

12th Fail has surpassed every expectation to become one of the most successful and venerated film in recent times.Made at a budget of Rs 20-22 crores, 12th Fail has already minted over Rs 125 crores and still going strong.

On Feb 8, 12th Fail completes a100 days in movie theatres.

Neeraj Joshi, the enterprising head of marketing of Zee Studios says, “100 Day celebrations were a part of cinema’s past…films would complete 100 Days, then 25 weeks(silver jubilee), and then even 50 weeks and 75 weeks.A film completing 100 days in today’s day and age is unheard of.”

Says Joshi, “12th Fail is something that happens once in a bluemoon to our cinema. It is now available on OTT and it still continues to run successfully in movie theatres. We are deservedly proud of what 12th Fail has achieved. The Filmfare awards are the crowning glory.The film is now nearing 100 days in movie theatres. This is no ordinary feat given that most movies’ fate depends on the first weekend.We are planning something really special.”

On February 8 and over the ensuing weekend Zee Studios plan to conduct various interactive motivational conversation sessions between Vinod Chopra-Vikrant Massey and students from various colleges in Mumbai and other cities.

By now it is crystal-clear that 12th Fail is not just a film.It is a movement.