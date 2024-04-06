Movies | News

Actor Vikrant Massey seems to be a roll like no one else. After starring in the content-driven sleeper hit, 12th Fail, the actor has another release all set to arrive next month in the form of The Sabarmati Report.

Apart from that, the man already has several films in his kitty and if reports are to be believed, he has bagged another.

In his upcoming film titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Massey will portray the role of a blind musician. The film’s title is inspired by the song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Writer Niranjan Iyengar, known for his extensive career in screenwriting with numerous Hindi films, is making his directorial debut with this project after two decades in the industry.

The report also mentioned that the title finds its roots in the short story, ‘The Eyes Have It’ by author Ruskin Bond. The story is said to be a tale around the journey of love and self-discovery undertaken by a blind musician and a theatre actress. The report states that the story revolves around the “themes of compassion, willpower, independence, desire, perception, memory, and confidence.”

A female lead is yet to be finalised. The production of the film is scheduled to begin in August 2024 with shooting locations spanning across Uttarakhand and Georgia.

Apart from these films, Massey has Sector 36 with Raashii Khanna, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba with Taapsee Pannu, and director Rajkumar Hirani ‘s debut web series also set to be rolling soon.