Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail crosses 50 Days Milestone in Theatres

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail came in as the biggest surprise hit of the year! The film released on 27th October, 2023 enjoyed a steady run in the cinema halls and today it has completed 50 Days in theatres today which is a big feat, considering very few films achieve this milestone in their run in theatres.

The production house today took to its social media handle and they caption it, “Enjoying a steady run at the theatres, #12thFail continues to win hearts! Book your tickets today and experience the film that has struck a chord with the nation!”

The film is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. Since the release day, till now the word of mouth comes into the foray for the film starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar and moving strength by strength at the ticket window it has grabbed more than 50 crores at the box office. The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. 12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in the cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.