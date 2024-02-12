“I would love to die infront of the CDs and DVDs of all my films”, says Vidhu Vinod Chopra on the 100 days celebration of 12th Film

The 2023 film “12th Fail” by renowned director Vidhu Vinod Chopra was a huge success. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film was released in cinemas on October 27th, 2023. Since its release, it has received immense love and praise from the audiences for its gripping storytelling and the outstanding performances of the lead actors.

While the performance of the much loved film was the highlight, the script of Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed film also played a key role in the blockbuster success of the film.

Recently, the film completed the glorious 100 days run in the cinemas across the nation.

The makers of a successful film reportedly organized a special screening for students of film institutes to celebrate its success. During the screening, it was revealed that Vinod Chopra had written 139 different drafts for the film before finalizing the script. He had to go through multiple rounds of writing, rejection, and rewriting to arrive at the final version of the script.

He even said at the event, “I had a dream that one day if I die, I would love to die infront of the CDs and DVDs of all my films”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra ended saying, “The one thing that matters is the intention, for which you’re making a film and to what extent you’re achieving that intention”.

The film’s subject and storytelling has restored audiences’ trust in the extraordinary content from the Indian Cinema.

“12th Fail” is a movie based on a true story that depicts the struggles of millions of students who attempt to crack the UPSC entrance exam. However, the movie goes beyond just portraying the challenges of this particular exam and inspires people to not lose hope in the face of defeat and to restart their journey towards success.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.