Deepika Padukone joins Alia Bhatt, applauds Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail

Deepika Padukone has added her voice to the chorus of celebrities singing praises for the film 12th Fail. Taking to Instagram Stories, the renowned actor shared her admiration for the movie, extending congratulations to the entire cast and crew, including Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, and Medha Shankr.

In response to Alia Bhatt’s heartfelt review of the film, Deepika Padukone wrote, “I couldn’t agree more! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew… Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr.” Alia Bhatt had expressed her admiration for 12th Fail on Instagram Stories the day before, calling it “one of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while!” Alia praised the performances, especially highlighting Vikrant Massey’s spectacular acting, Medha Shankr’s contribution to the soul of the narrative, and Anant V Joshi’s outstanding performance. She concluded her review by lauding Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stating that the film is moving, inspiring, and complete.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a cinematic portrayal of the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, with Vikrant Massey taking on the lead role. The film, which initially hit theaters in October 2023 before making its way to OTT platforms, has been receiving widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

The movie’s success has not only resonated with the general audience but has also garnered praise from various celebrities. Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, and now Deepika Padukone have all commended the film for its storytelling, performances, and overall impact.