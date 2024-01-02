Continuing its victorious run, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail entered into 10th week in theatres

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, a film starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, was a surprise hit of the year. The movie was released in cinemas on October 27th, 2023, and has completed a successful run of two months in the Indian Box Office, collecting 70 crores. The film was recently released on the Disney Plus Hotstar platform and has received positive feedback from the audience.

Despite being released digitally, the movie is successfully running in theaters across the country and has now completed its 10th week of theatrical run.

Sharing the 10th week poster, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films wrote on social media, “Have you watched #12thFail yet? Head to the theatres and experience this moving tale of human spirit.

Experience cinema with this story of a million Indians!

Let Manoj’s spirit of hope and hard work carry you into the new year! Watch now.

#12thFail #Restart #vvc #zee”

The film is still holding in the theatres and fans and audiences are highly praising the film, its storytelling, and the performances of the lead actors since it’s release.

The immense love and praise that the movie “12th Fail” is receiving from the masses demonstrates that nothing can stop good content from shining in the world and ruling the hearts of the audience. The film broke the barriers, redefined the term, and restored audiences’ trust in the extraordinary material.

“12th Fail” is a movie based on a true story that depicts the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. However, the movie goes beyond the exam and inspires people to not give up in the face of failure and to restart their journey towards their goals.

The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.