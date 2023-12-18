5 Reasons to Rewatch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is undoubtedly an auteur who not only tells stories but also creates visual masterpieces that resonate with the cultural heritage of our country. As we celebrate the 8th anniversary of his magnum opus, Bajirao Mastani, it is evident that Bhansali is more than just a filmmaker. He is the true inheritor of Indian cinema, skillfully steering the legacy of cinematic greats into uncharted territories.

On the occasion of the 8th anniversary of Bajirao Mastani, it’s not just a movie but a mesmerizing experience that takes you on a journey into the heart of Indian storytelling. The movie was created by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has meticulously crafted this opulent masterpiece. Bajirao Mastani is a testament to Bhansali’s unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema, and here’s why:

Perfect Casting:

“Bajirao Mastani” stands as a testament to Bhansali’s exceptional talent for casting. The magnetic portrayal of Bajirao by Ranveer Singh, the ethereal Mastani played by Deepika Padukone, and the poignant performance by Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai form a trinity of brilliance that brings the characters to life. Their chemistry is electric, adding layers of authenticity to the epic saga.

Songs for All Moods:

The music of the movie is truly exceptional. It includes soulful tracks like “Aayat” and celebratory beats like “Malhari,” providing an emotional journey for the audience. The songs don’t just support the story, they enhance it, creating an unforgettable musical experience that will stand the test of time.

Dialogues:

The movie “Bajirao Mastani” is notable for its powerful, passionate, and poetic dialogue. The screenplay, written by Bhansali and Prakash R Kapadia, is a masterpiece that combines historical accuracy with emotional depth. The dialogue is so memorable that it has become an essential part of the film’s legacy.

SLB’s Larger Than Life Sets:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love for grandeur is evident in the larger-than-life sets of Bajirao Mastani. Every frame is a visual treat, designed with great attention to detail to transport the audience to the magnificent era of the Maratha Empire. The lavishness of the sets creates its own presence, adding to the overall cinematic experience.

Dance and Choreography:

The dance sequences in the movie, particularly “Deewani Mastani”, “Malhari”, and “Pinga”, demonstrate Bhansali’s dedication to perfection. The choreography is a captivating combination of classical elegance and modern style that enhances the narrative through dance. These sequences are not just mere performances; they can be likened to visual poetry.