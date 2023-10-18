Movies | Releases

5 Times Rakul Preet Ditched Sleeves And Wore Modern Elegance

Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion choices have evolved over the years, and one of her standout style statements has been her love for sleeveless outfits. The actress has effortlessly blended elegance with contemporary style, making her a trendsetter in the fashion world. Let’s delve into some of her memorable sleeveless ensembles.

18 Oct,2023 17:50:41
Rakul Preet Singh has taken the Indian film industry by storm with her versatile acting skills and charming on-screen presence. She has proved her mettle in various film industries, from Bollywood to Tollywood, and is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation. While her performances on the silver screen continue to enthrall us, it’s her fashion sense that often leaves us in awe. Today, we’re taking a closer look at Rakul Preet Singh’s wardrobe when she decided to ditch sleeves, demonstrating that elegance and style go hand in hand.

Rakul Preet Singh looks effortlessly stylish in this sleeveless corset black top, which she has paired with a beige skirt.

Ditching sleeves in this blue denim dress makes Rakul Preet look twice as pretty.

Rakul Preet looks super cool and pretty in this beautiful sky-blue jumpsuit. Again, ditching sleeves was a good idea.

Rakul Preet looks absolutely stunning in this beige gown, and the sleeveless look adds more class to the actress.

The actress looks really gorgeous in this short denim blue dress!

