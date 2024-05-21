“A power-packed performance for a lifetime”, say Netizens reacting to Sajid Nadiadwala ,Kabir Khan, and Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion’s Best Trailer Of The Year!

The trailer for Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ starring Kartik Aaryan-starrer has been recognized as the best trailer of the year. Since its release, the entire nation has been talking about it. The trailer showcasing scale, Kartik Aaryan’s never-before-seen avatar, vision, and content has made waves across the nation and promises to be the biggest cinematic event on June 14th, 2024. While it’s been three days, since the trailer was released, the magic of it continues to spell the audiences.

Right from the trailer release, it has brought waves on social media and the entire nation is praising it. The trailer has left a solid impact on everyone and hands down to the mega trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and Kartik Aaryan who are gearing up to bring a mass and class appeal packed the film on the big screens.

Here let us have a look at what netizens have to say about the trailer

“What a trailer literally goosebumps!! He really born to play character of murlikant petkar biopic so proud of champion create history in bollywood .#ChanduChampion Trailer OUT: #KartikAaryan hits ball out of park in action-packed avatar; #KabirKhan’s magic impresses”

https://x.com/Er_NadeemG/status/1791855513870970987?t=lXwuotz28EAH7Ja5DtLKhQ&s=19

Another user praised Kartik Aaryan’s rage as an actor and said,

“So many shades he’s played that too with such perfection clearly deserve all the praise & applause #ChanduChampion to break all the boundaries,to set new heights,to break all the obstacles. It’s

@TheAaryanKartik

to all prfrmance grtr than all the appreciation #KartikAaryan”

https://x.com/EshaPaul2018/status/1791849510215340198?t=jGDm-sXIWtfkpV9Se7rrsg&s=19

A netizen called the film ‘Classic’ and wrote,

“The trailer of #ChanduChampion is looking super solid #KartikAaryan ’s performance looks power packed. He is showing a lot of range in the trailer itself.#KabirKhan classic on the way! #ChanduChampionTrailer

@NGEMovies”

https://x.com/Breath4Salman/status/1791856781158731978?t=H1D94SBs0sbPvbmhR_MRPA&s=19

Highlighting the performance of Kartik Aaryan, a user wrote,

“A power-packed performance for a lifetime The way scenes shift, the trajectory evolves, and the performance transforms is beyond commendable The range and versatility shown by #KartikAaryan are beyond words! #ChanduChampion #Bollywood #Acting #Versatility #Performance”

https://x.com/ayush_lotus/status/1791866080685592595?t=Ih8dYK-XhvcCc4oSvM7apQ&s=19

The response to the Chandu Champion trailer is extraordinary and it has not only impressed the fans and the audiences, but also the industry celebrities like Karan Johar, and Katrina Kaif are also buzzing about the solid trailer.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.