Aamir Khan, and Kiran Rao along with the team to host a screening of Laapataa Ladies in Symbiosis College Pune!

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is nearing its release and the team is leaving no stone unturned to drench the audience with its fervor. Having treated the audience with an absolutely hilarious trailer and the songs ‘DoubtWa’ ‘Sajni’ and ‘Beda Paar’, the team is also traveling across the nation for the promotions. Now, the team is all set to take the promotional spree to Pune.

Producer Aamir Khan, director Kiran Rao, and the cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Nitanshi Goel are all set to visit Pune for the special screening of their upcoming Laapataa Ladies in Symbiosis College Pune on 26th February, Monday. Well reckoned as the Oxford of India, Pune is indeed an educational hub and Symbiosis College is a huge landmark. Watching Laapataa Ladies in the college is surely going to be a treat for the students.

Besides this, the film also received a positive response from the screenings held in Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.