Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently reunited with the cast of their film “Laapataa Ladies,” sharing a joyful selfie from the gathering

Kiran Rao, who returned as a director with “Laapataa Ladies,” released in March, expressed her happiness by posting a lovely selfie on Instagram featuring herself, Aamir Khan, and the film’s cast members.

The selfie captured a joyful moment with Kiran, Aamir, and cast members Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava. The cast members shared Kiran’s Instagram story, spreading more happiness among their fans.

In a recent interaction with fans, Aamir expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received for “Laapataa Ladies” and mentioned his desire to create more films like it in the future. He thanked the audience and media for their appreciation and stated his commitment to continue making such impactful films. He said, “I want to thank everyone for supporting this film. In the future, we will keep making such films, and I hope you keep supporting us,” he said while adding, “The kind of love that we’ve got from the audience for this film is heartwarming. On this special day, I want to thank the audience and media,”

“Laapataa Ladies,” presented by Jio Studios, is a captivating movie that follows the story of two brides who accidentally swap places on a train and embark on a journey of self-discovery. The film addresses themes such as feminism and women’s empowerment, making it a thought-provoking watch.

The film “Dhobi Ghat” was directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in important roles. The movie received great acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year and was released in theaters on March 1, 2024. Fans are eagerly anticipating its release on OTT platforms.

In addition to his involvement in “Laapataa Ladies,” Aamir Khan is currently busy producing his next films, “Sitaare Zameen Par” and “Lahore 1947.”