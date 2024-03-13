Abhishek Banerjee: “Amitabh Bachchan sir is an ardent voice modulator!”

From intense dramas to rib-tickling comedies and gripping thrillers, Abhishek Banerjee continues to prove that he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of Indian cinema.

In 2023, Abhishek displayed his versatility as an actor, leaving the audience in awe of his diverse portrayals of distinct characters in projects including ‘Apurva’, ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Helmet’, ‘Dream Girl 2’, and ‘Stolen’.

Recently, in an interview, Abhishek opened up about his experience sharing screen space with the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and how amazing the experience turned out for him.

Abhishek said, “Fortunately enough, I have worked with him this year and it was like a master class. And just by looking at it. I don’t think I can completely break it into pieces but I feel he rehearses more than anybody I have ever met. He is an ardent voice modulator. I am definitely sure that he actually goes home and practices all the vocal exercises that we have ignored for so many years. He is a very disciplined man and his discipline is unshakable. His punctuality that he has, can put a lot of youngsters to shame. Also the dedication!”

“His (Amitabh Bachchan) performance is not coming out because he is just great, but also because he puts a lot of hard work. He sleeps, eats, breathe acting! He is a human who has immense knowledge of literature, not only from our country but also from other countries. And that is what makes him a good actor,” Abhishek adds.

With a string of diverse roles under his belt including ‘Vedaa’, ‘Stree 2’ and many more unannounced projects, Abhishek has certainly set the bar high for himself and 2024 is his year of reckoning.