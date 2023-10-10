Movies | Releases

The much-awaited action-thriller movie ‘Tiger 3’ features Katrina Kaif as Agent Zoya in an impressive role. The excitement around the movie has reached new heights with the release of the individual poster, showcasing Katrina Kaif in a fierce and intense avatar. The poster gives a glimpse of the thrilling action and intrigue that await audiences. In ‘Tiger 3’, Katrina reprises her role alongside Salman Khan, who plays the titular character of Tiger. Agent Zoya is a character that Katrina first portrayed in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, and later reprised in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Katrina recently shared the poster on her social media account captioned:

“Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya…..

#Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October.
#Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse”

Agent Zoya Is Back! Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' Poster Teases Thrills And Intrigue 860111

Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Agent Zoya and Tiger’s thrilling adventures in “Tiger 3”, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film promises to elevate the franchise with its gripping plot and breathtaking action. Set for release on Diwali 2023, it aims to redefine Bollywood’s spy-action genre and set new standards in Indian cinema. Katrina Kaif’s return to her beloved character of Agent Zoya is a standout feature, and is expected to leave a profound impact on the audience. In addition, fans can also look forward to Katrina’s upcoming movie “Merry Christmas” alongside Vijay Setupathi, which is set to release later this year.

