“Allu Arjun’s Character connected well with the masses…”, Bengali Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise indeed created a phenomenon upon its release. The film not only won over the hearts of the masses but also set records at the box office. Following its success, excitement has peaked for its sequel, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ which is currently the most-awaited film of the year. Despite its release in 2021, “Pushpa: The Rise” continues to dominate the Ormax list of the top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films since 2009.

With roaring anticipation for the film Pushpa 2, Bengali actor Prosenjit shared his love and appreciation for Allu Arjun and his masterpiece film Pushpa: The Rise. Prosenjit Chatterjee is an Indian actor and producer and is widely regarded as one of the leading actors of modern Bengali cinema. In a recent interview with a portal, Prosenjit Chatterjee was all praise for Allu Arjun and his film Pushpa. The actor stated that Pushpa, be it for the intriguing screenplay or the impeccable performance in the film by Allu Arjun, won hearts. He also shared that the film has resonated with the audience.

Here is what the Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee had to say, “Pushpa is a huge commercial hit, but Allu Arjun’s Character connected well with the masses.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second installment of Pushpa: The Rise. The first part of the movie received immense love and appreciation from the audiences and turned out to be a game changer for Indian cinema in 2021. Now that the second part is hitting screens on December 6, 2024, fans have high anticipation and are sending all their love to the movie.