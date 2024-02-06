Amid the busy shooting schedule, Aamir Khan will be attending the premiere of Laapataa Ladies in Bhopal!

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan’s Productions’ upcoming film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is generating a lot of buzz as it approaches its release date. The trailer has already introduced the audience to the humorous world created by director Kiran Rao, and people are eagerly waiting to witness the comedy-drama featuring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. The makers are doing everything possible to keep the audience engaged and excited about the film. They have planned a special premiere in Bhopal, where the producer of the film, Aamir Khan, will be present despite his busy shooting schedule.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is set to release on March 1st, 2024, and has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, while the screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai. Additionally, Divyanidhi Sharma has contributed to the dialogues.