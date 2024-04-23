Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan Is a Masterful Rendition of Sporting Greatness

In the world of sports dramas, the Ajay Devgn starrer “Maidaan” stands tall as a testament to the power of storytelling, and at its helm is director Amit Ravindernath Sharma whose visionary approach has brought this tale of triumph and perseverance to life on the big screen.

From the moment audiences stepped into the theatres, they were transported to a bygone era when Indian football reigned supreme. Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to authenticity shine through in every frame, capturing the essence of a time when passion and pride were the driving forces behind the nation’s success on the international stage. “Maidaan” stands as a unique Indian sports drama, rivalling the top international standards in its genre.

The audiences and critics have taken to social media to express their praises for the film. But what truly sets “Maidaan” apart is Sharma’s ability to breathe life into the characters and events that shaped India’s footballing legacy. The viewers are taken on a journey that is as emotionally resonant as it is visually stunning, drawing them into the heart of the action and leaving them spellbound until the very end.

Javed

I watched “ maidan “ It is a true story that will make every Indian proud of our certain national achievements that unfortunately most of us don’t know about . A must watch . Congratulations to producer Boney kapur , director Amit Sharma and to Ajay Devgan who has given a mind… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 10, 2024

Gajraj

Suniel

Hey AJ! Word on the street is you've knocked it out of the park with Maidaan! Hearing some great reviews! Massive congrats to you Ajay, Boney Sir, and Amit Sharma! Here's to #Maidaan smashing it at the box-office! @ajaydevgn @BoneyKapoor @iAmitRSharma pic.twitter.com/22jALerhlR — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 10, 2024

Nishit

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Maidaan is EXCELLENT. The film is extremely well-made with technical brilliance right from frame one. Director #AmitSharma has created an immersive entertainer that has it all. Give all the awards to #AjayDevgn he is phenomenal..MUST WATCH…👍👍 #MaidaanReview… pic.twitter.com/kEIsebAPNY — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 10, 2024

Fans Tweets

Amit Sharma's vision and dedication have made Maidaan a cinematic masterpiece. #ThanksAmitSharmaForMaidaan. pic.twitter.com/K78OcIXzA7 — Chandan🕉 (@Chandan465019) April 15, 2024

Leaving the cinema with a full heart and teary eyes. #ThanksAmitSharmaForMaidaan for a memorable movie experience. pic.twitter.com/0xLO5HPb8L — spna bharti (@BhartiSpna) April 15, 2024

It's a not a normal task for directors but Amit Sharma hits a out of the box his dedication #ThanksAmitSharmaForMaidaan pic.twitter.com/1s4N9BvA1s — Prince anil (@PrinceAnil_25) April 15, 2024

We can definitely say that Maidaan is a must-watch for its brilliant direction by Amit Sharma. Don't miss to it. #ThanksAmitSharmaForMaidaanpic.twitter.com/dTAK3L5Equ — Dream Girl (@dream_girl95467) April 15, 2024

National Award Mention:

After the Classic #Lagaan, today we have another classic #Maidaan ! Goosebumps,National Award de do sabko 🔥🔥🔥🥺🥺🥺#AjayDevgn you are the best actor of India!! pic.twitter.com/5FMpCvATel — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhaan) April 12, 2024

1/n. Ajay Devgn should definitely get the National Award for this act.. #Maidaan deserves each and every category awards from @filmfare. – @abhisar_sharma pic.twitter.com/olfzTqrb5f — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) April 13, 2024

#OneWordReview…#Maidaan – Masterpiece

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

What A Movie Acting of Ajay Devgn

This Movie guarantee Another National Award For #AjayDevgn

#AmitSharma has taken it to a higher level Never Disappointed

Priyamani Did Great Job All Starcast Of maidaan Superb 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FUINwdL6Jx — Shivaay ~ शिवाय (@BeingADian) April 9, 2024

#Maidaan ~ MASTERPIECE!!

National award worthy performance from the legend, @ajaydevgn🔥@iAmitRSharma deserves all the praises for delivering yet another gem.

Special mention to @raogajraj, pic.twitter.com/gN789FQM2b — #MAIDAANONEID (@JangidGulab) April 12, 2024

Expecting the 4th National Award for Our Mass Maharaja @ajaydevgn !! Can't wait for a Masterpiece movie #Maidaan ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/krghSqvI8g — JustMyThoughts (@MyPointofView55) April 8, 2024

Just finished special screening #Maidaan climax scene bahut Rulayega

Goosebumps sence 💥@ajaydevgn sir apne acting se ek bar aur sb ka dil jitenge

iconic sport film 100% national award confirm #ajaydevgn 🎉🎉 Rating – 🌟🌟🌟🌟1/2 ( 4.5/5) pic.twitter.com/Vtwxo5giGp — Aniket Shrivastwa (@IamAks_) April 8, 2024

#Maidaan #Review @Ajaydevgn's #Maidaan Celebrates the Extraordinary Legacy of Syed Abdul Rahim, the Coach who Revolutionized Indian Football(⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✨️Stars)

Based on the Journey of a True Legend, Ajay Devgn has Delivered National Award Winning Performance with an Intensity… pic.twitter.com/Sy4U0eM8Cw — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) April 9, 2024