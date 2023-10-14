Arijit Singh performs Tejas first song Jaan Da at the India vs. Pakistan match ceremony just a day before its release!

The upcoming movie Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, has been making headlines with its action-packed trailer. The audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, and to everyone’s surprise, the makers showcased the trailer during the India vs. Pakistan cricket match. However, the audience got an even bigger surprise when Arijit Singh performed the movie’s first song, ‘Jaan Da’, just a day before its release.

Following the release of the trailer, the audience is eagerly anticipating the launch of the first song, “Jaan Da”. The song is a beautiful blend of love and patriotism and is set to be released tomorrow. However, the audience received an unexpected surprise during the India vs. Pakistan cricket match when the talented singer Arijit Singh performed “Jaan Da” live. This unexpected treat was a big revelation for the audience and was a welcome distraction from the excitement of the match.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.