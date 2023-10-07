Bhumi Pednekar and Dolly Singh spotted in the screening of Thank You For Coming, held in Delhi!

The much-awaited movie ‘Thank You For Coming’ was released in cinemas on Friday. The coming-of-age drama stars a group of talented female actors, including Bhumi Pednekar, Kushi Kapala, Shehzaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The film deals with a bold subject, but the makers have done an excellent job of delivering a fantastic movie with a strong message. The film has received positive reviews from fans and audiences alike and is being touted as one of the most entertaining films. The film team recently held a screening in Delhi, which was well-received by those who attended.

The cast held a screening of their film in Delhi, which was attended by family and friends. The star cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, and others, were also present. The film received a positive response from the audience, and those who watched it were seen praising it.



The reviews pouring out from every corner prove that the audiences love the film and are ready to accept the path-breaking content.

The upcoming movie Thank You For Coming is highly anticipated, as it marks the directorial debut of Karan Boolani, who happens to be the husband of Rhea Kapoor. The film features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in the lead roles, with Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, and Dolly Ahluwalia among others in supporting roles. Jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film has been getting a lot of attention lately.