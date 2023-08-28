Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer locks its date! Releasing on 31st August!

There is a growing excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, which is highly anticipated by fans. The intriguing songs released so far have kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to get a better idea of what to expect from this action-packed movie. The good news is that the makers have announced that the trailer will be released on August 31, 2023.

The anticipation for the release of Jawan is palpable throughout the country. While the teaser provided only a brief glimpse into the world of this thrilling action film, the highly anticipated trailer is finally set to drop on Thursday, August 31st, 2023. With less than two weeks until the movie’s premiere, the trailer is sure to ramp up excitement for SRK’s action-packed performance even further.

The upcoming movie “Jawan” is a production of Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee. Gauri Khan is the producer and Gaurav Verma is the co-producer. The film is set to release in theaters worldwide on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.