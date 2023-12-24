Call signs change from Lakhan to Rocky as the team of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, celebrates the birthday of Anil Kapoor!

The spirit of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has started to flow in the nerves of the audience with its action-packed teaser and two chartbuster songs, Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch. As this is just the beginning, the trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor is gearing up to raise the action quotient. Having fully drenched in the fervor of celebration, team Fighter has specially marked the birthday of Anil Kapoor while reminiscing his journey from Lakhan to Rocky.

On the social occasion of Anil Kapoor’s birthday, the team celebrates the day with the spirit of Fighter. Marking the day, the team evokes the nostalgia counting his journey from Lakhan to Rocky. Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, also known by his call sign ‘Rocky’. Serving the nation as Commanding Officer, he comes from the unit of Air Dragon. His transformation into ‘Rocky’ elevates the essence of leadership, promising audiences an amazing cinematic experience.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.